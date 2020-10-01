Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Nicki Minaj, 37, has given birth to her first baby.

The rapper welcomed her first baby with her husband Kenneth Petty on Wednesday, in Los Angeles.

Minaj had announced a few months earlier that she was pregnant with her first child, captioning an Instagram post showing her pregnant belly with #Preggers.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude," the rapper wrote in another Instagram post. "Thank you for all for the well wishes."

Minaj and Petty married last year a month after she announced she would retire from her music career to focus on family. She has since gone back to work and dropped the new single "Trollz" with 6ix9ine in June.

The couple were first linked in November 2018.