Famous birthdays for May 5: Nathan Chen, Danielle Fishel

1 of 2 | Olympic gold-medalist Nathan Chen speaks on stage during the 2023 International CES at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on January 4, 2023. The figure skater turns 25 on May 4. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus. They include:

-- Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard in 1813

-- German political theorist Karl Marx in 1818

-- Hatmaker John Stetson in 1830

-- Crusading journalist Nellie Bly in 1864

File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

-- Radio actor Freeman Gosden, Amos of "Amos and Andy," in 1899

-- Chef/cookbook author James Beard in 1903

-- Actor Tyrone Power in 1914

-- Singer/actor Alice Faye in 1915

-- Actor Michael Murphy in 1938 (age 85)

-- Actor Lance Henriksen in 1940 (age 84)

-- Singer Tammy Wynette in 1942

-- Actor Michael Palin in 1943 (age 81)

-- Actor John Rhys-Davies in 1944 (age 80)

-- Actor Roger Rees in 1944

-- Author/columnist Kurt Loder in 1945 (age 79)

-- Musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) in 1948 (age 76)

-- Actor Richard E. Grant in 1957 (age 67)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

-- Musician Ian McCulloch (Echo & the Bunnymen) in 1959 (age 65)

-- TV newsman Brian Williams in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Tina Yothers in 1973 (age 51)

-- Actor Vincent Kartheiser in 1979 (age 45)

-- Actor Danielle Fishel in 1981 (age 43)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Henry Cavill in 1983 (age 41)

-- Singer/songwriter Adele Adkins in 1988 (age 36)

-- Singer Chris Brown in 1989 (age 35)

-- Model Hannah Jeter in 1990 (age 34)

-- U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, first to land six quad jumps in Olympics program, in 1999 (age 25)

-- Actor Jenna Davis in 2004 (age 20)