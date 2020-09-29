Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the nominees for the 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards with J Balvin and Bad Bunny leading the way.

Balvin is nominated for 13 awards including multiple noms for Record and Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny received nine nominations which also include multiple noms for Record and Album of the Year followed by Ozuna with eight.

"China" from Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee and Karol G featuring Ozuna and Balvin; "Cuando Estés Aquí" from Pablo Alborán; "Vete" by Bunny; "Solari Yacumenza" by Bajofondo featuring Cuareim 1080; "Rojo" by Balvin; "Tutu" by Camilo featuring Pedro Capó; "Lo Quen En Ti Veo" by Kany García and Nahuel Pennisi; "Tusa" by Karol G and Nicki Minaj; "René" by Residente; and "Contigo" by Alejandro Sanz are nominated for Record of the Year.

Album of the Year will be decided between Bunny's YHLQMDLG, Balvin and Bunny's Oasis, Balvin's Colores, Camilo's Por Primera Vez, Kany García's Mesa para Dos, Jesse and Joy's Aire (Versión Día), Natalia Lafourcade's Un Canto Por Mexico Vol. 1, Ricky Matin's Pausa, Fito Páez's La Conquista del Espacio and Carlos Vives' Cumbiana.

Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Mike Bahía, Cazzu, Conociendo Rusia, Soy Emilia, Kurt, Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso, Pitizion and Wos are nominated for Best New Artist.

A full list of nominees can be found on the offfical website for the Latin Grammy Awards.

The awards ceremony will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. EDT on Nov. 19.