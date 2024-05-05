Advertisement
May 5, 2024 / 10:57 AM

Madonna sets record for biggest audience for single artist with 1.6M concertgoers

By Karen Butler
Madonna performed in front of 1.6 million people in Brazil this weekend, setting a new attendance record for a single artist event. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Madonna performed in front of 1.6 million people in Brazil this weekend, setting a new attendance record for a single artist event. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- U.S. pop music star Madonna has set a new record for having the largest audience -- 1.6 million people -- for a stand-alone concert by any artist in history, Live Nation announced.

The show took place Saturday at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and broke a 1.5 million-attendee record set at the venue by the Rolling Stones in 2006.

"Apart from the annual New Year's Eve event on Copacabana Beach, the Rolling Stones held the previous record for largest audience for almost 20 years," Live Nation said in a news release.

"As excitement has been building for weeks in Rio for Madonna's first performance in Brazil in over 10 years, fans flocked to get a glimpse of the best-selling female artist of all time to witness the final show of her enormously successful The Celebration Tour," the statement continued. "Copacabana Beach was turned into the world's largest dance floor as Madonna performed some of her biggest hits from her peerless music catalog."

The concert was the last stop on her Celebration Tour, which began in October.

