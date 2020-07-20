July 20 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is going to be a mom.

The 37-year-old rapper is expecting her first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos of her baby bump.

"#Preggers," she captioned one post.

Minaj voiced her excitement in another post.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote.

Actress Halle Berry, singers Sam Smith and Jesy Nelson, television personality Kristin Cavallari and rapper Russ were among those to congratulate Minaj in the comments.

"YES Congratulations beauty!!!!" Berry wrote.

"Congratulations beautiful," Smith said.

Minaj and Petty married in October. The couple were first linked in November 2018.

Minaj discussed her relationship with Petty on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, in June 2019.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything," she said.

Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018, and most recently released the single "Trollz" with 6ix9ine in June. She appeared as a guest judge in RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 in February.