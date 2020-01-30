Jan. 30 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race has recruited a special guest judge for its Season 12 premiere.

VH1 announced in a video Thursday that rapper Nicki Minaj will serve as a judge for the episode, which airs Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

"I am Nicki Minaj and I pledge allegiance to the drag," Minaj says in the clip. "Show up and make herstory. Boom."

The video shows Minaj making an entrance on the show's runway and weighing in on the contestants.

"You look like a Barbie out of the box," she tells one contestant.

Minaj confirmed the news in a tweet Thursday.

"A dream of mine for so long," she wrote.

Minaj joins host RuPaul and judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Matthews. VH1 introduced the new contestants in a series of videos last week.

Former Drag Race contestants Kim Chi and Miz Cracker appear in a teaser for a new Sabra hummus ad that will air during Super Bowl LIV. The pair are the first drag performers to appear in a Super Bowl commercial.

Minaj released her fourth studio album, Queen, in 2018, and released the singles "Megatron" and "Tusa" with Karol G in 2019.