Jan. 28 (UPI) -- Drag queens Kim Chi and Miz Cracker are set to become the first drag performers to star in a Super Bowl commercial by featuring in an ad for Sabra hummus.

Sabra released a teaser video to YouTube showing the RuPaul 's Drag Race alumni trying on a football helmet.

"I hope this doesn't give me helmet hair," Miz Cracker says in the clip.

The Sabra ad, set to air during the Feb. 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, is believed to be the first Super Bowl commercial to star drag queens.

The ad will also feature rapper T-Pain and former Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice.