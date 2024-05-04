Kevin Spacey defends himself against fresh accusations in upcoming documentary

Actor Kevin Spacey is defending himself against new allegations of inappropriate behavior to be aired in an upcoming British television documentary. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is shooting back at new allegations of inappropriate behavior detailed in an upcoming British television documentary. In an interview with former GB News presenter Dan Wootton that streamed Friday on X, Spacey was forthcoming about his past behavior but denied any of his actions were criminal. Advertisement

"I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions. But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who's made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me," he said in the interview.

Spacey admitted to flirting and hooking up with fellow actors in the past, but denied ever assaulting someone or offering a career boost in exchange for sexual favors.

"That may not have been the best decision and it's not one that I would do today. But it happened," he said. "It wasn't illegal, and nor has it ever been alleged to have been illegal."

The allegations will be detailed in the Channel 4 documentary, Spacey Unmasked, due to air next week in Britain.

Actors Ruari Cannon and Danny De Lillo will be featured in the documentary. Both men have accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior.

Cannon alleged that in 2013, Spacey touched him in a highly intimate way at a press night for an Old Vic Theatre production in London.

De Lillo accused Spacey of thrusting his groin in his face while at a production at the same theater.

Spacey has denied both accusations.

The former House of Cards actor then fired back at Channel 4, saying the station gave him only a week to respond to the accusations in the documentary, which was reminiscent of the 2017 BuzzFeed News story that derailed his acting career.

In that story, Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of touching him inappropriately at a party when he was 14.

A New York court in 2022 dismissed Rapp's sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey. A London court last year cleared Spacey of nine charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

The Old Vic Theatre said it conducted an investigation in 2017 into alleged conduct by Spacey during his tenure as artistic director.

In a statement, the theater said, "There were no findings of fact regarding the alleged misconduct and there is no evidence of any formal complaints being made against Kevin Spacey during his tenure."

Despite facing no criminal punishment, the Oscar-winning actor's Hollywood career came to a halt. In the Wootton interview, he said he has worked on a trio of indie projects in the past year but has lost his house and was nearing bankruptcy.

"It does feel very special, a very, very valuable time because, you know, acting is really lying for a profession," he said. "You're trying to convince an audience that you're somebody else, which is probably why it's easy for me and why many think I'm good at it."

Wootton himself faced accusations of offering payments to media colleagues in exchange for explicit materials. The former British tabloid columnist admitted to making "errors of judgement" but denied any criminal accusations.