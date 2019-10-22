Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is a married woman.

The 36-year-old rapper confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that she married her fiancé, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj shared a video of "Mrs." and "Mr." mugs and hats reading "Bride" and "Groom," and captioned the post with her full legal name.

"Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19," she wrote.

Singer Christina Aguilera, television personality La La Anthony and model Winnie Harlow were among those to congratulate Minaj and Petty in the comments.

"Congrats queen!" Aguilera wrote.

"So happy for you Mrs.Bride you deserve all the happiness in the world," Harlow added.

Minaj and Petty, a registered sex offender in New York, were first linked in November 2018. Minaj confirmed on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio, in June that she and Petty had gotten their marriage license.

"I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I'm there I don't want to compromise that for anyone or anything," she said.

Minaj last released the single "Megatron" in June, and announced in September that she is retiring from music. Her most recent album, Queen, debuted in August 2018.