July 20 (UPI) -- 7th Heaven alum Beverley Mitchell is a mom of three.

The 39-year-old actress and her husband, Michael Cameron, welcomed their third child, daughter Mayzel Josephine, this month.

Mitchell announced the news Sunday on Instagram.

"Happy to share with the world our sweet little girl, Mayzel Josephine. @littlemissmayzie has captured our hearts and we couldn't love her more!" the star wrote.

"We are over the moon and soaking up so the cuddles and showering her with kisses!" she added.

Mitchell and Cameron married in October 2018 and have two other children, daughter Kenzie, 7, and son Hutton Michael, 5.

"A proud family of 5!!!! Wow, never in my wildest dreams would I have predicted this growing up! I met my soul mate, Michael and we have created the most amazing family!" Mitchell said on Instagram.

Singer Ashlee Simpson and actress Tamera Mowry were among those to congratulate Mitchell in the comments.

"She's so beautiful congratulations!!!" Simpson wrote.

Mitchell previously experienced a miscarriage in 2018 while she was pregnant with twins. She announced in March that she was expecting again.

"We are pregnant with our rainbow baby!" the actress said. "The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It has been far scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"

Mitchell played Lucy Camden on 7th Heaven, which aired for 11 seasons on The WB/The CW. She has since starred on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Hollywood Darlings.