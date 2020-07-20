July 20 (UPI) --Disney+ is giving a glimpse of Beyoncé's visual album Black is King.
The streaming service released a new trailer for the project Monday featuring footage of Beyoncé and the 38-year-old singer as narrator.
The preview follows a young boy as he grows and makes a series of life-altering choices.
"You, who were formed by the heat of the galaxy, what a thing to be. Both unique and familiar. To be one and the same. And still unlike any other," Beyoncé says.
"Life is a set of choices. Lead or be led astray. Follow your light or lose it," she adds.
Black is King is based on the The Lion King: The Gift, the album Beyoncé released in 2019 for Disney's Lion King remake. Beyoncé voiced Nala in the photorealistic remake, which opened in theaters in July 2019.
Black is King will reimagine the lessons from The Lion King for "today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns," Disney previously said in a press release. The story follows a "young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity."
Black is King features appearances by Beyoncé's husband, Jay Z, her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, model Naomi Campbell, actress Lupita Nyong'o and other stars. The album features full-length videos for the songs "Already," "Brown Skin Girl," "Mood 4 Eva" and "My Power."
