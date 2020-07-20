July 20 (UPI) -- Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi says her Shahs of Sunset co-star Mercedes Javid needs "authentic change" for their friendship to progress.

The 38-year-old television personality and her co-star Reza Farahan clashed with Javid, 47, during Part 1 of the Shahs of Sunset Season 8 virtual reunion Sunday on Watch What Happens Live.

When asked if she believes her relationship with Javid is getting back on track, Gharachedaghi said "not at all."

"This is the first time I'm hearing her give value to her mistakes, but until the day comes that I see that authentic change in her and really just see the change, I can't really build on a new friendship," she said. "I do love when she reaches out to me."

Earlier in the episode, Javid praised Gharachedaghi for becoming a single mom. Javid said she sent Gharachedaghi a handwritten note to congratulate her on her baby boy's birth.

"I think what makes her an amazing mother is that she has the courage to do it herself," Javid said.

Farahan then called out Javid for being "hypocritical" for praising Gharachedaghi. Javid previously said their co-star Asa Soltan Rahmati was having a "bastard child."

"Back then, I was completely emotionally broken, my dad was in a horrible place, and I was half a bottle deep in Patron," Javid said on WWHL, defending her past remarks about Rahmati.

"But you're saying that because you were going through something and drinking and acting a certain way, that should be the excuse," Gharachedaghi responded. "When I was going through that, when I was going through my pains and I picking up the bottle and fighting, you guys outed me completely."

Gharachedaghi gave birth to her first child, son Elijah, in April.

On WWHL, Mike Shouhed and Nema Vand also discussed how they were kicked off a plane to Arizona, which was captured during Shahs of Sunset Season 8. The pair said they were discriminated against because they are Middle Eastern.

"The [expletive] police had to come and escort us off the plane," Shouhed said.

"Which was humiliating," Vand added.

Part 2 of the Shahs of Sunset Season 8 reunion airs Sunday, July 26, on WWHL on Bravo.