Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 8, 2023 / 9:09 AM

Nicki Minaj returns with 'Pink Friday 2' album

By Annie Martin
Nicki Minaj released "Pink Friday 2," her first album in over five years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Nicki Minaj released "Pink Friday 2," her first album in over five years. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj is back with new music.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday.

Advertisement

Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.

The album features the singles "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You," along with 20 other songs, including collaborations with J. Cole, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists.

Minaj, who also worked with producer Finneas on the album, gave a shoutout to her collaborators on social media.

Advertisement

"Welp that did it for me... crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro. Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you," the star wrote.

"I haven't even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project," she added. "Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better."

The Pink Friday 2 album release coincides with Minaj's 41st birthday. The album was originally scheduled for release Oct. 20 and was delayed to Nov. 17, then postponed again to Dec. 8.

Nicki Minaj turns 40: a look back

Nicki Minaj appears backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 12, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Music // 22 hours ago
Def Leppard, Journey announce joint tour for 2024
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Def Leppard and Journey will perform across North America on a new stadium tour.
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Music // 22 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter spends holidays in love in 'Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do' video
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sabrina Carpenter released a music video for "Santa Doesn't Know You Like I Do," a song from her holiday EP, "Fruitcake."
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Music // 1 day ago
K-pop's Taeyeon performs 'All for Nothing' live in new video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon shared a live performance video for her song "All for Nothing."
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Music // 2 days ago
'Hell's Kitchen' musical from Alicia Keys heading to Broadway
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- "Hell's Kitchen," a new musical featuring music and lyrics by Alicia Keys, will open on Broadway in the spring.
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Music // 2 days ago
Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini."
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Music // 3 days ago
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour.
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 4 days ago
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "American Idol" winner and country music star Scotty McCreery was invited Sunday to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Music // 6 days ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released a dance video for "Shatter," a song from its EP "Villains."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
Emma Stone ditched 'judgment and shame' for 'Poor Things' role
'Archie' star Jason Isaacs plays the man, not the myth, of Cary Grant
'Archie' star Jason Isaacs plays the man, not the myth, of Cary Grant
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, more reunite for "M*A*S*H" special
Alan Alda, Loretta Swit, more reunite for "M*A*S*H" special
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement