The "Survivor" Season 45 finale aired Wednesday on CBS.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Long-running reality competition series Survivor has unveiled its new winner. Dee Valladares emerged as Sole Survivor during the Season 45 finale, which aired Wednesday on CBS.

Valladares beat out fellow contestants Austin Li Coon and Jake O'Kane in a 5-3-0 vote.

Katurah Topps and Julie Alley were eliminated earlier in the episode.

Valladares had three individual immunity wins and played a strong social game during the competition.

The 26-year-old Cuban-born entrepreneur celebrated her win in a post Thursday on Instagram.

"#SOLESURVIVOR and 1st Cuban born winner. My parents put their dreams on hold so that I could live mine. Mami, papi, + my ugly brother @0zzyjay this one is for you," Valladares wrote. "WE'RE GONNA EAT!"

"More reflections are on the way, but right now, I want to express gratitude to those who had faith in me from the literal moment I posted my audition video," she said. "While being the sole survivor holds immense significance, what truly matters to me is having left a lasting impact on the game of Survivor and on those who tuned in, even if it's just 1 person."

CBS shared a teaser for Survivor Season 46 during the finale. The new season will premiere Feb. 28.