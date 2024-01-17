1 of 4 | Josh Duhamel (L) welcomed his second child, his first with his wife, Audra Duhamel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel is a dad of two. The 51-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, his first with his wife, Audra Duhamel. Advertisement

Duhamel and his wife shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo of their baby boy's feet.

"Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel 1/11/24," Audra Duhamel captioned the post.

Singer Lenny Kravitz and actor Jerry O'Connell were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Duhamel also has a 10-year-old son, Axl, with his ex-wife, singer Fergie.

Duhamel and Audra Duhamel married in September 2022 and announced in September 2023 that they were expecting their first child together.

"Baby Duhamel coming soon," Audra Duhamel said on Instagram.

Fergie showed her support in the comments, writing, "I am truly happy for you guys. Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Duhamel is known for playing Danny McCoy on Las Vegas. He has since starred on Jupiter's Legacy and in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.