Jan. 16, 2024 / 9:55 AM

'Spaceman' trailer: Adam Sandler meets mysterious creature in sci-fi drama

By Annie Martin
Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the new film "Spaceman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Sandler (R), pictured with Jackie Sandler, stars in the new film "Spaceman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Spaceman.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi drama Tuesday featuring Adam Sandler.

Spaceman is based on the Jaroslav Kalfař novel Spaceman of Bohemia. The film is written by Colby Day and directed by Johan Renck, who worked on the HBO series Chernobyl.

Sandler plays Jakub, an astronaut on a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, who realizes his marriage might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth.

"Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late," an official description reads.

The trailer shows Jakub (Sandler) meet the spider-like Hanuš, who calls himself a fellow "explorer."

Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin and Isabella Rossellini also star.

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer where Hanuš shares how he fled his home planet.

Spaceman premieres March 1 on Netflix.

