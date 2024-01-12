Trending
Jan. 12, 2024 / 12:53 PM

'Oppenheimer' coming to Peacock in February

By Annie Martin
"Oppenheimer," an award-winning film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, will start streaming on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock
1 of 6 | "Oppenheimer," an award-winning film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy, will start streaming on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer will start streaming on Peacock in February.

Peacock announced in a press release Friday that the award-winning film will start streaming on its service Feb. 16.

Oppenheimer is based on the Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin book American Prometheus. The film is written, directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, a filmmaker known for the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

Cillian Murphy stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American physicist known as the "father of the atomic bomb." The film follows Oppenheimer as he develops the first atomic bomb during World War II.

Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Harnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh also star.

In addition, Nolan's films Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Dunkirk, Inception and Momento will start streaming Feb. 1 on Peacock.

Oppenheimer opened in theaters in July alongside Barbie. The film won five awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Best Director for Nolan and Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Murphy.

Oppenheimer is nominated at the SAG Awards and the Critics Choice Awards.

