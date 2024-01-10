'Succession,' 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' lead SAG Awards nominees

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the nominees during an Instagram Live stream Wednesday.
|Advertisement
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the nominees during an Instagram Live stream Wednesday.
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the nominees during an Instagram Live stream Wednesday.
Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees with four nominations each. The two films, which both opened in theaters July 21, will compete for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.
American Fiction and Killers of the Flower Moon follow with three nominations each, while The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are all up for two awards.
Succession leads the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.
The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso all have four nominations, followed by Barry, Beef and The Morning Show with three nominations each, and Abbott Elementary, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with two.
The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.
The SAG Awards nominations include:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
See the full list of nominees here.