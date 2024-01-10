Trending
Jan. 10, 2024 / 10:57 AM

'Succession,' 'Barbie,' 'Oppenheimer' lead SAG Awards nominees

By Annie Martin
Brian Cox and "Succession" are nominated at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Brian Cox and "Succession" are nominated at the SAG Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SAG-AFTRA has announced the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani unveiled the nominees during an Instagram Live stream Wednesday.

Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the film nominees with four nominations each. The two films, which both opened in theaters July 21, will compete for Best Cast in a Motion Picture.

American Fiction and Killers of the Flower Moon follow with three nominations each, while The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Maestro, Nyad and Poor Things are all up for two awards.

Succession leads the TV nominees with five nominations, including Best Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso all have four nominations, followed by Barry, Beef and The Morning Show with three nominations each, and Abbott Elementary, The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with two.

The 30th annual SAG Awards will take place Feb. 24 at Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles and stream at 8 p.m. EST on Netflix.

The SAG Awards nominations include:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

See the full list of nominees here.

