1 of 5 | Benedict Wong plays Da Shi in "3 Body Problem." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series 3 Body Problem. The streaming service shared a trailer for the sci-fi thriller Tuesday.

3 Body Problem is based on the Liu Cixin novel The Three-Body Problem. The adaptation hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

3 Body Problem will take viewers on a "mind-boggling journey spanning continents and timelines -- from the 1960s Cultural Revolution in China to the present-day streets of Oxford and the United Nations in New York," according to Netflix's Tudum.

"The story begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel, a tight-knight group of brilliant scientists must join forces with an unflinching detective to stop humanity's greatest threat," an official description reads.

The cast includes Benedict Wong as Da Shi, Jess Hong as Jin Cheng, Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand, Eiza González as Auggie Salazar, John Bradley as Jack Rooney, Alex Sharp as Will Downing, Zine Tseng and Rosalind Chao as Ye Wenjie, Jonathan Pryce and Ben Schnetzer as Mike Evans, and Liam Cunningham as Wade.

Bradley and Cunningham previously collaborated with Benioff and Weiss on Game of Thrones.

The trailer shows Wong's Da Shi investigate the mysterious deaths of several scientists.

3 Body Problem premieres March 21 on Netflix.