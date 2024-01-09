Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 9, 2024 / 1:39 PM

'Mothers' Instinct': Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain star in psychological thriller

By Annie Martin
Anne Hathaway stars in a remake of the French film "Mothers' Instinct." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Anne Hathaway stars in a remake of the French film "Mothers' Instinct." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- StudioCanal is teasing the new film Mothers' Instinct.

The studio shared a trailer for the psychological thriller Tuesday featuring Oscar-winning actresses Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain.

Advertisement

Mothers' Instinct is based on the Barbara Abel novel, which was previously adapted as a 2018 film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse.

The remake follows Céline (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), two 1960s housewives whose friendship deteriorates after the death of Celine's son.

"We follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love," an official description reads.

Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie also star.

Mothers' Instinct is written by Sarah Conradt and marks the directorial debut of Benoît Delhomme.

The film is "coming soon" to theaters.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': Sony moves premiere date up to March 22
Movies // 41 minutes ago
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire': Sony moves premiere date up to March 22
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures moved the release of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" up to March 22.
'Mandalorian & Grogu' movie begins production this year
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Mandalorian & Grogu' movie begins production this year
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lucasfilm and Disney announced the development of "The Mandalorian & Grogu" on Tuesday. The film, which follows three seasons of the Disney+ series, goes into production this year.
'Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton reunite: 'Father & son'
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton reunite: 'Father & son'
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tom Felton shared a photo with his former "Harry Potter" co-star Jason Isaacs in London.
'Shirley' teaser: Regina King plays first Black congresswoman
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Shirley' teaser: Regina King plays first Black congresswoman
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Shirley," a new film starring Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, is coming to Netflix.
Lindsay Lohan supports 'Mean Girls' musical film at premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan supports 'Mean Girls' musical film at premiere
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Original "Mean Girls" star Lindsay Lohan attended the New York premiere of the "Mean Girls" musical film.
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Movies // 1 day ago
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is coming to premium video-on-demand.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $14.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $14.4M
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $14.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Movies // 4 days ago
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nina Dobrev said she always wanted to play an action hero like her CIA agent character in "The Bricklayer," in theaters Friday.
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
Movies // 4 days ago
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
NEW YORK, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Himesh Patel told UPI he signed on to star in the new dramedy, "Good Grief," based on the strength of the script.
'Players' photos: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis star in Netflix rom-com
Movies // 5 days ago
'Players' photos: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis star in Netflix rom-com
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Players," a new film starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis and Damon Wayans Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement