1 of 5 | Anne Hathaway stars in a remake of the French film "Mothers' Instinct." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- StudioCanal is teasing the new film Mothers' Instinct. The studio shared a trailer for the psychological thriller Tuesday featuring Oscar-winning actresses Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. Advertisement

Mothers' Instinct is based on the Barbara Abel novel, which was previously adapted as a 2018 film directed by Olivier Masset-Depasse.

The remake follows Céline (Hathaway) and Alice (Chastain), two 1960s housewives whose friendship deteriorates after the death of Celine's son.

"We follow Alice and Céline as their familial bonds are gradually undermined by guilt and paranoia and a gripping battle of wills develops, revealing the darker side of maternal love," an official description reads.

Josh Charles and Anders Danielsen Lie also star.

Mothers' Instinct is written by Sarah Conradt and marks the directorial debut of Benoît Delhomme.

The film is "coming soon" to theaters.