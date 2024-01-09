1 of 5 | Regina King stars in and produces the new film "Shirley." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Shirley. The streaming service shared a teaser for the movie Tuesday featuring Regina King as Shirley Chisholm. Advertisement

Shirley recounts the true story of Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman to run for president of the United States.

Chisholm was elected to Congress in 1968, representing New York's 12th congressional district until 1983. She also took part in the 1972 presidential race.

Regina King is Shirley Chisholm. Shirley is the iconic story of the first Black congresswoman and her historic presidential campaign. Premieres March 22. pic.twitter.com/VzWVmehBeo— Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2024

Shirley centers on Chisholm's presidential campaign.

The film is written and directed by John Ridley (12 Years a Slave), with King and her sister Reina King to serve as producers.

The cast also includes Lucas Hedges, Christina Jackson, Terrence Howard and late actor Lance Reddick.

Regina King is Shirley Chisholm in Shirley - premiering March 22. Advertisement Also starring Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Dorian Missick, Amirah Vann, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, and Reina King with André Holland and Terrence Howard. pic.twitter.com/OuyUOiAgqt— Netflix (@netflix) January 9, 2024

Shirley premieres March 22 on Netflix.

King is known for starring on the HBO series The Leftovers and Watchmen.