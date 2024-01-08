Trending
Jan. 8, 2024 / 1:21 PM

'One Day' trailer brings David Nicholls novel to life in Netflix series

By Annie Martin
Leo Woodall stars in "One Day," a new series based on the David Nicholls novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Leo Woodall stars in "One Day," a new series based on the David Nicholls novel. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new series One Day.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Monday featuring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.

One Day is based on the David Nicholls novel of the same name, which was previously adapted as a 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

The series follows the lives of Emma (Mod) and Dexter (Woodall), two friends with romantic feelings for each other, over the span of 20 years.

"It's one of the great cosmic mysteries -- how it is that someone can go from being a total stranger to being the most important person in your life," Emma says in the trailer.

Eleanor Tomlinson, Essie Davis and Tim McInnerny also star.

One Day premieres Feb. 8 on Netflix.

Mod is known for playing Shruti on This is Going to Hurt, while Woodall portrayed Jack in The White Lotus Season 2.

