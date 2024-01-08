1 of 5 | Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht, from left to right, attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Former Suits stars reunited Sunday at the Golden Globe Awards. Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres attended the awards show in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The former co-stars walked the red carpet together in coordinating black and white outfits, with Torres in a sheer black shirt and floral-print skirt and Rafferty in a white dress.

Adams, Macht, Rafferty and Torres took the stage during the ceremony to present the award for Best Drama Series to Succession.

Suits had a nine-season run on USA Network from 2011 to 2019. The cast also included Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman.

Suits started streaming on Netflix in June and quickly broke records on the service, becoming the most-viewed acquired show in a single week with 3.674 billion minutes of watch time.

In October, Suits broke Nielsen's all-time overall streaming record, earning the No. 1 spot for 12 weeks.

Markle, who left Suits after Season 7 following her engagement to Prince Harry, reacted to the show's renewed popularity in an interview with Variety in November.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time," the star said.

"But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting," she added.

