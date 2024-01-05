Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 5, 2024 / 9:10 AM

Steve Burton to rejoin 'General Hospital' after 'Days of Our Lives' exit

By Annie Martin
Steve Burton will reprise Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" after announcing his exit from "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI
Steve Burton will reprise Jason Morgan on "General Hospital" after announcing his exit from "Days of Our Lives." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Steve Burton is rejoining the cast of General Hospital.

The 53-year-old actor will reprise his role of Jason Morgan on the ABC soap opera following news he is exiting Days of Our Lives.

Advertisement

ABC announced the news Thursday in a promo titled "When One Door Closes" at the end of the General Hospital 60th anniversary special.

"Happy anniversary, General Hospital. Stay tuned -- big things are coming to Port Charles," Burton says in the clip.

Burton was previously fired from General Hospital in 2021 after refusing to adhere to the show's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He reprised his role of Harris Michaels on Beyond Salem and Days of Our Lives in 2023.

Burton announced his exit from Days of Our Lives in a video Wednesday on the Daily Drama YouTube page.

"Wow! Well, I just shot my final scenes here on Days of Our Lives, and I just want to say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew, to Days," he said. "It's been amazing. I can't believe it's been a year already! So, thank you so much to the fans... I'm always so full of gratitude."

Advertisement

Deadline said Burton will rejoin General Hospital in early 2024.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
TV // 1 hour ago
'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist marry at TV wedding
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married at a live televised wedding ceremony.
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
TV // 2 hours ago
Taylor Tomlinson's 'After Midnight' to premiere on Jan. 16
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Comedian Taylor Tomlinson's After Midnight is set to premiere on CBS and Paramount+ on Jan. 16.
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
TV // 2 hours ago
David Tennant to host the 2024 BAFTA Film ceremony
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- David Tennant is set to host the BAFTA Film Awards gala in London on Feb. 18.
'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring
TV // 21 hours ago
'Hacks' Season 3 coming to Max in spring
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max.
'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
TV // 23 hours ago
'LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland' trailer: Graham Norton hosts comedy competition
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "LOL: Last One Laughing Ireland," a new series featuring Aisling Bea, Amy Huberman, Jason Byrne and other Irish comedians, is coming to Prime Video.
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
TV // 1 day ago
'The Mire' teases 'new millennium' in final season
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Polish thriller series "The Mire" will return for a third and final season, "The Mire Millennium," on Netflix.
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
TV // 1 day ago
'Death and Other Details' trailer introduces murder mystery series
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Death and Other Details," a new show starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane, is coming to Hulu.
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
TV // 1 day ago
Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell named Golden Globe presenters
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell have been booked as presenters for Sunday's 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
TV // 1 day ago
Morris Chestnut to star in 'Watson' medical mystery series for CBS
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Morris Chestnut has signed on to star in "Watson," a contemporary medical mystery drama with roots in Sherlock Holmes lore.
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
TV // 1 day ago
'Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans' trailer showcases star-studded season
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny and more star in "Feud: Capote Vs. the Swans," coming to FX and Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Rage Against the Machine breaks up, cancels planned tour
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Britney Spears shuts down album rumors, says she'll 'never' return to music
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Totally Tubular Festival tour to feature Modern English, Bow Wow Wow
Kelly Clarkson says she 'never wanted to get married'
Kelly Clarkson says she 'never wanted to get married'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement