Reese Witherspoon (R) and son Deacon Phillippe attend the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon was joined by her son Deacon Phillippe at the Golden Globe Awards. The 47-year-old actress and producer brought Deacon, her 20-year-old son with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, to the awards show Sunday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Advertisement

Witherspoon, whose series The Morning Show and Daisy Jones and the Six were nominated at the Golden Globes, wore a form-fitting black and pink dress, while Deacon sported a black tuxedo.

Deacon said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet that the best thing about being at the Golden Globes was "spending time with my mom."

Witherspoon then shared how "proud" she is of Deacon, calling him "a genuinely curious, intelligent young guy."

Deacon had nothing but praise for his mom in another interview with Access Hollywood.

"It's a really hard position, being her date. It's hard standing next to someone so beautiful and so radiant," he said.

Witherspoon stars as Bradley Jackson on The Morning Show, which was renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+ in May.

Advertisement

The actress has two children, Deacon and daughter Ava, with Phillippe, and a son, Tennessee, with her husband, Jim Toth.

Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson walk the Golden Globes red carpet