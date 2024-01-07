Advertisement
TV
Jan. 7, 2024 / 8:28 PM / Updated at 9:46 PM

Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'Bear' 'Succession' win big

By Karen Butler
Ayo Edebiri won a Golden Globe for her role in "The Bear." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Ayo Edebiri won a Golden Globe for her role in "The Bear." Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Robert Downey Jr., Ali Wong and Steven Yeun were among the winners at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Randolph earned the Best Supporting Actress in a Film award for her portrayal of what she described as a "beautiful and flawed woman" in The Holdovers, while Downey Jr. picked up his prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Film for Oppenheimer.

"A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons grosses $1 billion. Does that track? No," Downey Jr. said.

It only became a "goddamn masterpiece" because Universal Pictures "went all in," hiring director Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt, Downey Jr. added.

Nolan also won for Best Director.

Wong and Yeun scored matching Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie statuettes for Beef.

Elizabeth Debicki accepted the trophy for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for The Crown and Matthew MacFadyen accepted the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series prize for playing a -- his words -- "human grease stain" in Succession.

A short time later, his co-star Kieran Culkin won the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

"This is a nice moment," Culkin said, laughing and admitting he never thought he'd be accepting an award without the rest of his cast.

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri won the Best Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series prizes for their performances in The Bear.

The Boy and the Heron was named Best Animated Film and former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais earned the accolade for Best Stand-Up Performance.

"I'm nominated for another Golden Globe tonight. This time for my Netflix special #Armageddon. Won't win, but it's nice to still be up there in the mix, flying the flag," Gervais tweeted before the ceremony.

Anatomy of a Fall won the Globes for Best Non-English Film and Best Screenplay.

Jo Koy is acting as emcee.

Presenters are expected to include Patrick J. Adams, Justin Hartley, Julia Garner, George Lopez, Gabriel Macht, Amanda Seyfried, Will Ferrell, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Ray Romano, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Orlando Bloom, Naomi Watts, Matt Damon, Mark Hamill, Kristen Wiig, Keri Russell, Kate Beckinsale, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias, Hunter Schafer, Jonathan Bailey, Don Cheadle, Ben Affleck, Annette Bening, Andra Day, Kevin Costner, Jon Batiste and Jodie Foster.

Selena Gomez, Quinta Brunson walk the Golden Globes red carpet

Selena Gomez arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. Gomez is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Only Murders in the Buildings." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

