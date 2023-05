1/5

Apple TV+ has renewed Jennifer Aniston's "The Morning Show" for a fourth season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday it has ordered a fourth season of The Morning Show ahead of the dramedy's Season 3 premiere this fall. The show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors of a morning TV news program in New York City. Advertisement

The actresses are also producers on the project.

Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm have joined the full-time cast for Season 3, while Tig Notaro, Stephen Fry and Natalie Morales will play recurring roles.

Season 2 aired in the fall of 2021.