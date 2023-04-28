Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
April 28, 2023 / 3:45 PM

Dennis Lehane: Southie mom is Irish mob's worst nightmare in 'Small Mercies'

The mystery novel is set in 1974 when racial tensions are running high just before a busing strategy to integrate schools is to be implemented.

By Karen Butler
Dennis Lehane's latest mystery, "Small Mercies," went on sale this week. Photo by BYC Photography, courtesy of Harper Collins
Dennis Lehane's latest mystery, "Small Mercies," went on sale this week. Photo by BYC Photography, courtesy of Harper Collins

NEW YORK, April 28 (UPI) -- Mystic River, Shutter Island and Gone Baby Gone author Dennis Lehane's latest Boston crime drama, Small Mercies, focuses on a woman with nothing to lose who stands up to the Irish mobsters running her neighborhood.

Set in 1974 South Boston, the novel follows White, working-class and cash-strapped widow Mary Pat Fennessey, whose 17-year-old daughter Jules fails to come home on the same night a Black teenager is struck and killed by a subway train under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

Desperate to find her only surviving child -- she earlier lost a son to heroin -- Mary Pat tries to abide by the neighborhood code, which dictates she not involve the police in Jules' disappearance.

The local crime boss and his minions not only fail to help bring Jules home, but they also threaten to kill Mary Pat if she doesn't drop the matter, which is drawing unwanted attention to their nefarious businesses.

Advertisement

"Mary Pat, right from the beginning, her hands are tied," the 57-year-old author told UPI in a recent phone interview.

"When you take someone like that and you give them nothing left to lose, then you have a very dangerous opponent on your hands -- which is what I wanted."

The smart, hot-tempered and relentless character is inspired by the "bruisers" Lehane encountered in his younger years.

"I knew a lot of these women and, as time went on, I started to see the sadness," he said. "They were products of abusive fathers, abusive husbands and they produced tough, abused kids. That's what I wanted to write about."

Hardship and disappointment

Mary Pat is written as a fierce, but damaged, woman who grew up in the low-income housing projects and knew mostly hardship and disappointment.

All she wants is a better life for Jules.

"God help you if you get on the wrong side of her. At the same time, she is a woman who has been victimized her entire life, but then has the sin of victimization on her, as well. She passes along the same sins of racism and reductive thinking to her children," Lehane said of Mary Pat.

Advertisement

Although the book deals with difficult topics, the author's choice to wrap his story with a scene that features two characters of different races sitting down and sharing a drink while mourning their respective losses as the world around them burns is a salute to decency and a ray of light for readers.

"Calliope represents hope. Bobby represents hope. Ken Fen crossed the bridge and got out [of the neighborhood]," Lehane said.

"The enemy in a lot of my books is tribalism, and I understand how tribalism starts. I understand why it's sometimes necessary at the beginning, but once it becomes institutionalized, it's always a bad thing."

Small Mercies is partly Lehane's attempt to make sense of a disturbing scene he saw when he and his father were in the family car and took a wrong turn into violent protests against the busing policy.

Meaning of effigy

"That's when I learned what 'effigy' meant and to see these figures hung on poles and lit on fire was just medieval," Lehane said.

"We were seeing things on the national news, we were seeing graffiti that was 'KKK,' 'Kill all the N-words.' This was common in my neighborhood and other working-class neighborhoods throughout the city and that's a lot to take in when you are nine years old."

Advertisement

The author recalled how his first conscious social and political thought was that it is in the best interest of the ruling class to keep the working class fighting among itself.

"I still feel that's the playbook. There was also this thing of, how do you reconcile good decent people who you know with what this brought out in them -- the level of vitriol, the level of racism?" he said.

Some of the characters in his new book, like people he knew in real life, viewed the busing policy as a rights issue.

"It was, 'How could the wealthy decision-makers, living in their all-White suburbs make a decision that affects the lower-class neighborhoods without a vote?' There were people who felt that way. My father was one of those people. There were those decent people, but then there were people who were virulently racist," he said.

"None of them were racist against you," Lehane added. "The same people patting you on the head and saying, 'Hey, little kid, how are you doing?' were throwing rocks at buses filled with Black school children."

Long-lasting acrimony

That boycott and the acrimony surrounding it lasted 15 years.

"Southie won't go. They raised a generation of kids who didn't go to school, so guess where they ended up? On the streets, on heroin and they ended up working for the Bulger gang and Winter Hill and their lives were not happy. That was a whole generation that got wiped out," the author said.

Advertisement

Even though his books frequently explore important social themes, Lehane said he doesn't want to tell readers what they should learn or take away from them.

"I don't do 'eat your vegetables' fiction. If I want anything from my work, it's for people to recognize humanity in all of its incredible stupidity and paradoxes and heroism and darkness and pettiness," he said. "It's all part of the exact same package and the color of your skin is completely irrelevant to any of it."

Lehane said he didn't take lightly the decision to include racially charged language in Small Mercies.

Authentic portrait

Although some literature is being retroactively censored or banned altogether, he wanted to paint an authentic portrait of a time, place and people.

"You shouldn't be able to hide from this. If you are scrubbing Agatha Christie, I find that offensive," Lehan said. "If she was racist about something, let her be racist about something."

"It's endless. Roald Dahl, we're going to re-do Roald Dahl? When do we go after Hemingway? When do we start going after Flaubert?" he added. "If you want to annotate, put little asterisks in the text, I'll support that."

Advertisement

However, Lehane is adamant that when language is used in historical context, it provides opportunities for contemporary discussion and understanding, and he doesn't believe there is any place in the United States for banning books.

"This is Taliban philosophy. This is Taliban culturalism," Lehane said. "Banning books is un-American on every level."

Read More

Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny: 'Saint X' explores money-happiness correlation Amir Wilson: 'His Dark Materials' Season 3 follows more mature Will Parry Kimberly Williams-Paisley: 'Jesus Revolution' offers message of inclusivity

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran announces theater tour, serenades jury in copyright case
Music // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran announces theater tour, serenades jury in copyright case
April 28 (UPI) -- While defending himself in a copyright case, singer Ed Sheeran announced that he is launching a 14-date theater tour.
Movie review: Touching 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' delivers tears, laughs
Movies // 3 hours ago
Movie review: Touching 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' delivers tears, laughs
LOS ANGELES, April 28 (UPI) -- "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," in theaters May 5, delivers a substantial emotional story along with the humor and action.
EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video
Music // 4 hours ago
EXO's Baekhyun records 'Hello' in making-of music video
April 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a "making-of" version of his music video for "Hello," his song for the "Dr. Romantic 3" soundtrack.
Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'
Music // 4 hours ago
Post Malone addresses weight loss concerns, says he's 'never felt healthier'
April 28 (UPI) -- "Chemical" singer Post Malone denied using drugs while discussing his weight loss in a post to fans.
'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Poor Things' with Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe to open in September
April 28 (UPI) -- "Poor Things," a new film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, opens in theaters in September.
'Top Boy' revival gets Season 3 teaser, September release date
TV // 5 hours ago
'Top Boy' revival gets Season 3 teaser, September release date
April 28 (UPI) -- "Top Boy," a revival of the British crime drama starring Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
'Transformers' stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback honored at CinemaCon
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'Transformers' stars Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback honored at CinemaCon
April 28 (UPI) -- "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback received the Rising Stars of the Year Award at CinemaCon.
'Breaking the Ice' docuseries on diverse ice skating team comes to WE tv in July
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
'Breaking the Ice' docuseries on diverse ice skating team comes to WE tv in July
April 28 (UPI) -- "Breaking the Ice" follows Washington, D.C.-based coach Rory Flack as she trains a diverse synchronized ice skating team trying to make history.
Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton
Music // 5 hours ago
Bebe Rexha releases new album, 'Seasons' music video with Dolly Parton
April 28 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released her third album, "Bebe," and a music video for the song "Seasons" with Dolly Parton.
Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
Music // 6 hours ago
Taylor Swift joins The National on new song 'The Alcott'
April 28 (UPI) -- The National released "First Two Pages of Frankenstein," a new album featuring collaborations with Taylor Swift, Sufjan Stevens and Phoebe Bridgers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Famous birthdays for April 28: Ann-Margret, Jay Leno
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Carol Burnett 90th birthday celebration: How to watch, what to expect
Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Angelina Pivarnick, Vinny Tortorella get engaged on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Peri Gilpin to return for 'Frasier' revival
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Longtime TV talk show host Jerry Springer is dead at 79
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement