1 of 3 | Ella Purnell voices Jinx in the Netflix series "Arcane." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Arcane will return for a second season in November 2024. Netflix shared a teaser and release date for the season Thursday as part of its Geeked Week virtual event. Advertisement

The teaser shows the character Jinx walk across a bridge as artillery appears to fall from the sky.

Ella Purnell and Hailee Steinfeld will reprise their voice roles as Jinx and Vi, sisters on opposite sides of a longtime conflict in the utopian city of Piltover. Katie Leung will also return as Caitlyn.

Arcane is set in the universe of League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.

The TV series is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee. Season 1 was directed by Pascal Carrue and Arnaud Delord and featured an opening theme song by Imagine Dragons and JID.

Season 1 premiered on Netflix in November 2021 and won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program, making Arcane the first streaming series to do so.

Advertisement

Netflix is also developing Avatar: The Last Airbender, a live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animated series.