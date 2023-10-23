Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 23, 2023 / 11:42 AM

'League of Legends' boy band Heartsteel releases 'Paranoia' single, music video

By Annie Martin

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- League of Legends boy band Heartsteel is making its official debut.

The group released a single and music video for its debut song, "Paranoia," on Monday.

Advertisement

Heartsteel is a new band in the League of Legends universe featuring the characters Kayn, Ezreal, Sett, Yone, K'Sante and Aphelios.

K-pop star and EXO member Baekhyun voices Ezreal, with Tobi Lou as K'Sante, Øzi as Sett and Cal Scruby as Kayn. Yone serves as the band's producer, while Aphelios is an instrumentalist and songwriter.

The animated "Paranoia" video shows the members of Heartsteel pull off a heist and head to a boxing ring.

League of Legends has previously introduced the metal band Pentakill, hip-hop group True Damage and K-pop girl group K/DA.

In addition, League of Legends recently collaborated with real-life K-pop group NewJeans on "Gods," a new anthem for this year's World Championships. This year's Worlds will take place Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Blink-182 announces 'One More Time' tour for 2024
Music // 56 minutes ago
Blink-182 announces 'One More Time' tour for 2024
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Blink-182 will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Pierce the Veil.
Lauryn Hill postpones show: 'I need to rest my voice'
Music // 1 hour ago
Lauryn Hill postpones show: 'I need to rest my voice'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Lauryn Hill rescheduled a Philadelphia date of her "Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" 25th anniversary tour after being put on vocal rest.
Seventeen releases new EP, 'God of Music' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Seventeen releases new EP, 'God of Music' music video
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released the album "Seventeenth Heaven" and a music video for the song "God of Music."
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Seventeen takes to the streets in 'God of Music' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen takes to the streets in 'God of Music' music video teaser
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "God of Music," a song from the EP "Seventeenth Heaven."
Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Music // 2 days ago
Cher releases 'Christmas,' her first holiday album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Cher released "Christmas," her first holiday album and first album of original music in 10 years.
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Music // 2 days ago
Lainey Wilson to launch 'Country's Cool Again' tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Singer and "Yellowstone" actress Lainey Wilson will perform across North America on a new tour in 2024.
Green Day to release new single Oct. 24, announce 2024 tour
Music // 3 days ago
Green Day to release new single Oct. 24, announce 2024 tour
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Green Day shared a release date for "The American Dream is Killing Me" and announced a new tour with Smashing Pumpkins and more.
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Music // 3 days ago
Rolling Stones release 'Hackney Diamonds' album
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones released the album "Hackney Diamonds" and performed with Lady Gaga at the release party.
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Music // 3 days ago
Maluma, girlfriend Susana Gomez expecting first child
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maluma announced he's expecting a baby girl with Susana Gomez in his "Procura" music video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Producers: 'Winter King' drama peers behind the icons of Arthurian legend
Producers: 'Winter King' drama peers behind the icons of Arthurian legend
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Lupita Nyong'o announces split from beau in 'season of heartbreak'
Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga drop by 'SNL' as Bad Bunny guest hosts
Mick Jagger, Pedro Pascal, Lady Gaga drop by 'SNL' as Bad Bunny guest hosts
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Michael Connelly: Harry Bosch emotionally at sea after Maddie's 'Legacy' abduction
Movie review: 'Chicken Run' sequel has witty take on action movies, parenting
Movie review: 'Chicken Run' sequel has witty take on action movies, parenting
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement