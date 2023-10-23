Oct. 23 (UPI) -- League of Legends boy band Heartsteel is making its official debut.

The group released a single and music video for its debut song, "Paranoia," on Monday.

Heartsteel is a new band in the League of Legends universe featuring the characters Kayn, Ezreal, Sett, Yone, K'Sante and Aphelios.

K-pop star and EXO member Baekhyun voices Ezreal, with Tobi Lou as K'Sante, Øzi as Sett and Cal Scruby as Kayn. Yone serves as the band's producer, while Aphelios is an instrumentalist and songwriter.

The animated "Paranoia" video shows the members of Heartsteel pull off a heist and head to a boxing ring.

League of Legends has previously introduced the metal band Pentakill, hip-hop group True Damage and K-pop girl group K/DA.

In addition, League of Legends recently collaborated with real-life K-pop group NewJeans on "Gods," a new anthem for this year's World Championships. This year's Worlds will take place Oct. 10-Nov. 19 in South Korea.

League of Legends is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.