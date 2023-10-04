Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 4, 2023 / 10:52 AM

NewJeans releases 'Gods' for 'League of Legends' Worlds

By Annie Martin
NewJeans released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the "League of Legends" World Championships. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
NewJeans released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the "League of Legends" World Championships. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the League of Legends World Championships, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Worlds will see the top teams from nine regions compete for the world champion title in League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.

This year's Worlds will take place in NewJeans' home country of South Korea from Oct. 10-Nov. 19.

The "Gods" video is an animated fantasy retelling of Korean pro player Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu's "discovery of League in high school to his unbelievable run at Worlds 2022."

"We're honored to be partnering with NewJeans for Worlds 2023 -- both a historic breakthrough year for the group and momentous for esports fans as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds anthems," Riot global head of music and events Maria Egan previously said.

Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Lil Nas X and other artists have previously released Worlds anthems.

Advertisement

NewJeans is known for the the singles "Attention," "Ditto," "Super Shy" and "ETA." The group released its second EP, Get Up, in July.

Read More

Latest Headlines

MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Music // 1 hour ago
MTV EMAs: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead nominations
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and other artists are nominated at the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Jelly Roll performs 'Halfway to Hell' on 'Tonight Show'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Jelly Roll performed "Halfway to Hell," a song from his album "Whitsitt Chapel," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Music // 21 hours ago
Jungkook of BTS to release 'Golden' solo album
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook will release his debut solo album, "Golden," in November.
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato holiday special in the works at Roku
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- "A Very Demi Holiday Special," a Christmas music special featuring Demi Lovato, is coming to Roku.
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Music // 1 day ago
Swizz Beatz, Timbaland to be honored at BET Hip Hop Awards
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will receive the Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Music // 1 day ago
TXT takes to the roof in 'The Name Chapter: Freefall' teaser
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together released a new concept clip for its album "The Name Chapter: Freefall."
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Mariah Carey to launch 'Merry Christmas One and All!' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Mariah Carey will perform her holiday hits on her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour, which begins in November.
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Foo Fighters announce 'Everything or Nothing at All' tour
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters will perform across North America on a new stadium tour in 2024.
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Rod Wave's 'Nostalgia' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Rod Wave's "Nostalgia" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Music // 4 days ago
Jungkook of BTS releases '3D' single, music video featuring Jack Harlow
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jungkook released a single and music video for "3D," a new song featuring Jack Harlow.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Brian Volk-Weiss: James Bond producers had 'traumatizing relationship with Sean Connery'
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
Jessa Duggar expecting 5th child after miscarriage
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Ladies of the '80s' Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild unite for Lifetime
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Only Murders in the Building' renewed for Season 4
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
'Pride & Prejudice' star Anna Chancellor mourns daughter Poppy: 'She transformed our lives'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement