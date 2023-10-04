NewJeans released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the "League of Legends" World Championships. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for "Gods," a new anthem for the League of Legends World Championships, on Wednesday. Advertisement

Worlds will see the top teams from nine regions compete for the world champion title in League of Legends, a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game from Riot Games.

This year's Worlds will take place in NewJeans' home country of South Korea from Oct. 10-Nov. 19.

The "Gods" video is an animated fantasy retelling of Korean pro player Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu's "discovery of League in high school to his unbelievable run at Worlds 2022."

"We're honored to be partnering with NewJeans for Worlds 2023 -- both a historic breakthrough year for the group and momentous for esports fans as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds anthems," Riot global head of music and events Maria Egan previously said.

Imagine Dragons, Zedd, Lil Nas X and other artists have previously released Worlds anthems.

NewJeans is known for the the singles "Attention," "Ditto," "Super Shy" and "ETA." The group released its second EP, Get Up, in July.