Oct. 27 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Le Sserafim has released its collaboration with popular video game Overwatch 2. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for "Perfect Night," a song for Overwatch 2 and the game's first-ever musical artist collaboration.

The "Perfect Night" video features the members of Le Sserafim and animated footage of the Overwatch 2 characters Brigitte, D.Va, Tracer, Sombra and Kiriko, who are seen wearing the legendary skins they will receive in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment, which develops and publishes Overwatch 2, will also release a Le Sserafim-inspired game mode that will go live in-game Nov. 1.

Le Sserafim will perform "Perfect Night" at BlizzCon convention Nov. 4 in Anaheim, Calif.

LE SSERAFIM x Overwatch 2 IS COMING TO #BLIZZCON Our collab with the K-pop sensation, @LE_SSERAFIM continues with a special performance on Nov 4 Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/fCdrXqcm8i pic.twitter.com/s7lTCg6dOa— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 25, 2023

Le Sserafim consists of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group is known for the singles "Fearless," "Antifragile," "Unforgiven" featuring Nile Rodgers and "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife."

Other video games have collaborated with big-name artists, including League of Legends. The game's new in-game band Heartsteel released its debut single, "Paranoia," earlier this week.