Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 8, 2024 / 10:44 AM

'Gyeongseong Creature' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Annie Martin
South Korean monster thriller "Gyeongseong Creature" will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
South Korean monster thriller "Gyeongseong Creature" will return for a second season on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Gyeongseong Creature will return for a second season.

Netflix announced Sunday that it renewed the South Korean monster thriller for Season 2.

Advertisement

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser featuring Ho-jae, a character bearing a striking resemblance to Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon). Ho-jae has a mysterious scar, raising questions about his identity and the scar's origin.

Season 1 was set in 1945 in Seoul, then known as Gyeongseong, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Season 2 will introduce a time travel element to the show and take place in the present day.

"This continuation, set against the backdrop of monstrous creations born from human greed, further entwines the fates of Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee)," an official description reads.

"Season 2 presents a story with a completely different charm. The change in space and time period will provide a clear distinction, offering an expanded universe feel," director Chung Dong-yoon said in a press release.

Advertisement

Gyeongseong Creature Season 1 premiered in December and topped the Netflix global charts following its release.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
TV // 2 hours ago
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The stars of the animated blockbuster, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," called out the film and TV studio bosses involved in 2023's dual writers and actors strikes at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
TV // 3 hours ago
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Ghosts" and "iZombie" actress Rose McIver showed off her baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet in Beverly Hills Sunday night.
Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' win big
TV // 15 hours ago
Golden Globes: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Beef,' 'Bear,' 'Succession' win big
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," "Barbie," "Succession," "Beef" and "The Bear" were the big winners at the Golden Globes ceremony Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Storm Reid, Nick Offerman win Emmys for 'Last of Us' guest spots
TV // 1 day ago
Storm Reid, Nick Offerman win Emmys for 'Last of Us' guest spots
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Storm Reid and Nick Offerman won Emmy Awards for their guest spots on HBO's post-apocalyptic drama, "The Last of Us," in Los Angeles Saturday.
'Funny Woman' star explores life as ambitious woman of color in swinging '60s
TV // 1 day ago
'Funny Woman' star explores life as ambitious woman of color in swinging '60s
NEW YORK, Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Clare-Hope Ashitey told UPI she wanted to star in the new dramedy series, "Funny Woman," because it let her explore what it was like to be a woman of color in the workplace of another era in time.
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 1 day ago
Golden Globe Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- The Golden Globe Awards gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to take place with comedian Jo Koy acting as emcee in Beverly Hills on Sunday.
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
TV // 1 day ago
Sebastian Maniscalco's 'Bookie' gets Season 2 at Max
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Sebastian Maniscalco's illegal sports betting sitcom, "Bookie," is getting a second season on Max.
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
TV // 1 day ago
Mark Harmon to executive produce, narrate 'NCIS: Origins' for CBS
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Mark Harmon has signed on to executive produce and narrate "NCIS: Origins," a new drama set in 1991 and following a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the character he played on the flagship "NCIS" series for 19 seasons.
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
TV // 2 days ago
Nigel Lythgoe steps down as judge from 'So You Think You Can Dance'
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Nigel Lythgoe has stepped down as a judge on "So You Think You Can Dance," following sexual abuse and harassment allegations made by several women, including singer, dancer and choreographer Paul Abdul.
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
TV // 2 days ago
Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner to present at the Golden Globe Awards
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste and Kevin Costner are among the presenters lined up for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Caddyshack' star Cindy Morgan dead at 69
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Saved by the Bell,' 'Hunters' actor Christian Oliver dies in plane crash
'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son
'Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey gives birth to first child, a son
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement