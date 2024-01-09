Trending
Sinead O'Connor died of natural causes, coroner rules

By Annie Martin
Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, according to a London coroner's office. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 2 | Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes, according to a London coroner's office. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor died of natural causes.

The London Inner South Coroner's Court shared O'Connor's cause of death in a statement Tuesday, according to People.

The coroner's office has now ceased its involvement in O'Connor's death.

The New York Times confirmed the news.

O'Connor died at age 56 in July 2023.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said at the time. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

O'Connor was best known for her rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Flea, Tori Amos, Cyndi Lauper, Tegan and Sara, Melissa Etheridge and other music artists paid tribute to the singer on social media following her death.

O'Connor was open about her struggles with mental health during her lifetime and was hospitalized in January 2022 following the death of her son, Shane Lunny.

