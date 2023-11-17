Trending
Music
Nov. 17, 2023 / 12:10 PM

Boygenius honors Sinead O'Connor with 'The Parting Glass' cover

By Annie Martin
Phoebe Bridgers (pictured) and Boygenius released a new version of "The Parting Glass" as a tribute to late singer Sinéad O'Connor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Phoebe Bridgers (pictured) and Boygenius released a new version of "The Parting Glass" as a tribute to late singer Sinéad O'Connor. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Boygenius is honoring late singer Sinéad O'Connor.

The music supergroup, consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, released a cover of "The Parting Glass" as a tribute to O'Connor on Friday.

Boygenius collaborated with Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds on the new version of "The Parting Glass," a Scottish traditional song that O'Connor previously recorded for her 2002 album Sean-Nós Nua.

Proceeds from the Boygenius and Ye Vagabonds cover will go to the Aisling Project, "an after-school project working with children and young people growing up in a disadvantaged area in Dublin, Ireland," Boygenius said on Instagram.

The charity was selected by the Sinéad O'Connor Estate.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Boygenius have chosen to give proceeds from the release to Aisling Project," project leader Mícheál Clear said. "It's an absolute privilege to be associated with the stunningly beautiful homage to Sinéad O'Connor and we can't possibly thank Boygenius enough."

O'Connor died at age 56 in July. The singer was best known for her 2000 rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U."

