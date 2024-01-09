Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 9, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Lindsay Lohan supports 'Mean Girls' musical film at premiere

By Annie Martin
Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Mean Girls" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Mean Girls" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is showing her support for the Mean Girls musical film.

The 37-year-old actress attended the movie's New York premiere Monday.

Advertisement

Lohan played Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls (2004), written by and featuring Tina Fey.

The new Mean Girls is based on the original film and the Broadway musical adaptation, which features a book by Fey. The musical film is written by Fey, who also reprises her role of Ms. Norbury.

Lohan and Fey reunited on the red carpet at the premiere, with Lohan also joining producer Lorne Michaels and cast members Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp.

The new Mean Girls also features Auli'i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Ashley Park, Mahi Alam and Connor Ratliff.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Friday. Paramount Pictures shared a final trailer for the movie last week.

Lohan, who starred with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried in the original film, said on Radio Andy in 2020 that it "would be her dream" to make a Mean Girls sequel.

Advertisement

Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert reprised their Mean Girls roles in a Walmart ad in November.

'Mean Girls': Lindsay Lohan, Tina Fey attend premiere in NYC

Tina Fey and Lindsay Lohan arrive on the red carpet at the "Mean Girls" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on January 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Napoleon," a historical drama directed by Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix, is coming to premium video-on-demand.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $14.4M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $14.4M
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $14.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
Movies // 3 days ago
'Bricklayer' fulfilled Nina Dobrev's action hero dreams
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Nina Dobrev said she always wanted to play an action hero like her CIA agent character in "The Bricklayer," in theaters Friday.
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
Movies // 4 days ago
Himesh Patel: 'Good Grief' character always 'swept up in somebody else's tornado'
NEW YORK, Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Himesh Patel told UPI he signed on to star in the new dramedy, "Good Grief," based on the strength of the script.
'Players' photos: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis star in Netflix rom-com
Movies // 4 days ago
'Players' photos: Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis star in Netflix rom-com
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Players," a new film starring Gina Rodriguez, Tom Ellis and Damon Wayans Jr., is coming to Netflix.
'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer: Cole Sprouse plays Kathryn Newton's undead beau
Movies // 4 days ago
'Lisa Frankenstein' trailer: Cole Sprouse plays Kathryn Newton's undead beau
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Lisa Frankenstein," a horror comedy written by Diablo Cody and directed by Zelda Williams, opens in February.
'Killers of the Flower Moon' coming to Apple TV+ on Jan. 12
Movies // 4 days ago
'Killers of the Flower Moon' coming to Apple TV+ on Jan. 12
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- "Killers of the Flower Moon," a film directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, will start streaming on Apple TV+.
Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors
Movies // 5 days ago
Debra Granik, Lena Waithe among Sundance Film Festival jurors
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Sundance Institute announced the 16 jury members for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.
'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Movies // 5 days ago
'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Mean Girls," a new movie based on the Broadway musical and 2004 film, opens in January.
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Movies // 6 days ago
Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Judge denies Cher conservatorship over son Elijah Blue Allman
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement