Lindsay Lohan supports 'Mean Girls' musical film at premiere

1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan attends the New York premiere of "Mean Girls" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Lindsay Lohan is showing her support for the Mean Girls musical film. The 37-year-old actress attended the movie's New York premiere Monday.

Lohan played Cady Heron in the original Mean Girls (2004), written by and featuring Tina Fey.

The new Mean Girls is based on the original film and the Broadway musical adaptation, which features a book by Fey. The musical film is written by Fey, who also reprises her role of Ms. Norbury.

Lohan and Fey reunited on the red carpet at the premiere, with Lohan also joining producer Lorne Michaels and cast members Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp.

The new Mean Girls also features Auli'i Cravalho, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, Bebe Wood, Avantika, Tim Meadows, Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Jon Hamm, Ashley Park, Mahi Alam and Connor Ratliff.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Friday. Paramount Pictures shared a final trailer for the movie last week.

Lohan, who starred with Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried in the original film, said on Radio Andy in 2020 that it "would be her dream" to make a Mean Girls sequel.

Lohan, Seyfried and Chabert reprised their Mean Girls roles in a Walmart ad in November.

