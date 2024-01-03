Trending
Jan. 3, 2024 / 10:31 AM

'Mean Girls' trailer invites viewers to 'revenge party'

By Annie Martin
Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in the "Mean Girls" remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in the "Mean Girls" remake. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is gearing up for the release of Mean Girls.

The studio shared a final trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp.

Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical and 2004 film of the same name. The remake is written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original film and the book for the musical, and plays Ms. Norbury in both movies.

The new Mean Girls follows Cady Heron (Rice), a new student who is welcomed into the top of the high school social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

"However, when Cady makes the misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer invites viewers to a "revenge party" as Cady seeks to take down Regina.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Jan. 12.

Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released "Not My Fault," a new single for the film, in December.

