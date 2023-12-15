1 of 5 | Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released "Not My Fault," a song for the "Mean Girls" musical film. File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up on a new song. Rapp, a singer and actress, and Megan Thee Stallion, a singer and rapper, released the single "Not My Fault" on Friday.

"Not My Fault" will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Mean Girls musical film.

The song opens with a clip from the original 2004 film where Cady (Lindsay Lohan) yells at Janis (Lizzy Caplan), "You know what? It's not my fault you're, like, in love with me or something."

The new Mean Girls is based on the Broadway musical, which itself is inspired by the 2004 film.

The movie musical is written by Tina Fey, who wrote the original film and the book for the musical, and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne.

The cast includes Rapp as Regina George, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Fey as Ms. Norbury, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Ian, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels and Busy Philipps as Mrs. George.

Mean Girls opens in theaters Jan. 12. Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for the film in November.