1 of 5 | Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jack Black has joined the cast of the Minecraft movie. Deadline reported Tuesday that Black will play Steve in the upcoming film starring Jason Momoa. Advertisement

Variety confirmed Black's casting.

Black himself teased his role with a photo on Instagram that shows him reading the book Minecraft Basics for Dummies.

"An actor prepares," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Minecraft is based on the popular Mojang and Microsoft video game of the same name. The game is a sandbox-style game that takes place in a procedurally generated world made up of colorful blocks.

Napoleon Dynamite co-writer and director Jared Hess will direct the adaptation, while a writer has yet to be announced. Warner Bros. and Legendary will produce the project.

The cast also includes Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black, The Color Purple).

Production will begin soon in New Zealand.

Minecraft opens in theaters April 4, 2025.

Black recently starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will voice Claptrap in Borderlands, an upcoming film based on the Gearbox Software video game.