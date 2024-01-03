Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 3, 2024 / 9:03 AM

Jack Black confirms role in 'Minecraft' movie

By Annie Martin
Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jack Black will reportedly play Steve in the live-action "Minecraft" movie starring Jason Momoa. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jack Black has joined the cast of the Minecraft movie.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Black will play Steve in the upcoming film starring Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

Variety confirmed Black's casting.

Black himself teased his role with a photo on Instagram that shows him reading the book Minecraft Basics for Dummies.

"An actor prepares," he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Minecraft is based on the popular Mojang and Microsoft video game of the same name. The game is a sandbox-style game that takes place in a procedurally generated world made up of colorful blocks.

Napoleon Dynamite co-writer and director Jared Hess will direct the adaptation, while a writer has yet to be announced. Warner Bros. and Legendary will produce the project.

The cast also includes Emma Myers (Wednesday) and Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black, The Color Purple).

Production will begin soon in New Zealand.

Minecraft opens in theaters April 4, 2025.

Black recently starred in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will voice Claptrap in Borderlands, an upcoming film based on the Gearbox Software video game.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Badland Hunters," a South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama starring Don Lee, is coming to Netflix.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Movies // 5 days ago
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Billions" and "John Adams" actor Paul Giamatti says he didn't quite know how to feel when he was told that unpopular classics teacher Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers" was written specifically for him.
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sequel to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movies // 1 week ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie À Deux" director Todd Phillips shared new photos featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and the Joker.
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Movies // 1 week ago
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Movies // 1 week ago
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Christopher Landon has announced he stepped down as director of "Scream 7."
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
Movies // 1 week ago
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," in theaters Christmas Day, is so focused on the details of the auto business that it sells the real life characters short.
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Movies // 1 week ago
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Holdovers," a holiday film starring Paul Giamatti, is coming to Peacock.
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Movies // 1 week ago
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had a slow start at the box office, followed by animated feature "Migration."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield: Roz 'could not have been gay' in original 'Night Court'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement