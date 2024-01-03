Trending
TV
Jan. 3, 2024 / 10:10 AM

Reports: Jayden Rey exits 'The Conners' ahead of Season 6

By Annie Martin

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Jayden Rey won't return for The Conners Season 6.

TVLine reported Tuesday that Rey has exited the ABC series after five seasons.

Deadline confirmed the news.

The Conners is a sequel and spinoff to the sitcom Roseanne.

Rey played Mary Conner, the daughter of DJ Conner (Michael Fishman) and Geena Williams Conner (Maya Lynne Robinson). Robinson left The Conners after Season 1, while Fishman was written out ahead of Season 5.

Entertainment Weekly said Rey won't return as a series regular but may appear as a guest star in the future.

The Season 6 cast will include John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson and Katey Sagal.

The new season will premiere Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

