Jan. 2, 2024 / 12:22 PM

Al Roker introduces Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter

By Annie Martin
Al Roker shared a photo of his "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb meeting his granddaughter, Sky Clara, for the first time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Al Roker shared a photo of his "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb meeting his granddaughter, Sky Clara, for the first time. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Al Roker has introduced his Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb to his granddaughter, Sky Clara.

The Today weather anchor shared a photo Tuesday of Kotb meeting baby Sky for the first time.

The photo shows Kotb smiling for the camera as she holds Sky. The pair both wear denim jackets.

"When Sky met Auntie Hoda," Roker captioned the post.

Roker and Kotb hosted the Rose Parade coverage for NBC on Monday.

Sky is the daughter of Roker's daughter Courtney Roker Laga and her husband, Wesley Laga. Courtney Roker Laga and her husband welcomed Sky in July.

Roker has two other children, daughter Leila and son Nicholas, with his wife, Deborah Roberts. He shared family photos featuring his children and baby Sky on Christmas Day, saying, "It was a wonderful @christmas2024 for us."

Roker has been back on Today since May after experiencing health issues in 2023, including a total knee replacement surgery.

