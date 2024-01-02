Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 2, 2024 / 9:40 AM

Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child

By Annie Martin

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty is a dad of two.

The 38-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, son Aero Lore, with his wife, Kim Daugherty.

Advertisement

Daugherty and his wife shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos with their baby boy. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Wilder.

"We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty," they captioned the post.

50 Shades author E. L. James was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh my goodness Congratulations and welcome beautiful Aero!" she wrote.

Daugherty and his wife had announced in October that they were expecting a second son. The pair shared a family photo with their son Wilder that showed Kim Daugherty holding her baby bump.

"Us and our boy...s," Daugherty captioned the post.

Advertisement

Daugherty is known for playing Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars and Brian on Days of Our Lives. He also portrayed Luke Sawyer in the Fifty Shades sequel Fifty Shades Freed.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 49 minutes ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Movies // 33 minutes ago
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Badland Hunters," a South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama starring Don Lee, is coming to Netflix.
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced their split after 12 years of marriage.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Taye Diggs turns 53 and zoologist Jack Hanna turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 2.
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ian Ziering got into a physical street fight with several people on motorized mini bikes in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
TV // 1 day ago
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest chatted with U.S. President Joe Biden, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen interviewed actor Jeremy Renner for Sunday night's New Year's Eve programs.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Morris Chestnut turns 54 and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde turns 67, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 1.
Comedian Shecky Greene dead at 97
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comedian Shecky Greene dead at 97
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Comedian Shecky Greene has died at the age of 97.
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Music // 1 day ago
Lewis Capaldi seeing 'marked improvement' in his anxiety, Tourette's
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has given his first health update since he announced in June he was taking a break from touring.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement