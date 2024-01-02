Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Former Pretty Little Liars star Brant Daugherty is a dad of two.

The 38-year-old actor recently welcomed his second child, son Aero Lore, with his wife, Kim Daugherty.

Advertisement

Daugherty and his wife shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside photos with their baby boy. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Wilder.

"We were gonna post for the holidays but ended up having the merriest Christmas of all. Welcome to the world, Aero Lore Daugherty," they captioned the post.

50 Shades author E. L. James was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

Advertisement

"Oh my goodness Congratulations and welcome beautiful Aero!" she wrote.

Daugherty and his wife had announced in October that they were expecting a second son. The pair shared a family photo with their son Wilder that showed Kim Daugherty holding her baby bump.

"Us and our boy...s," Daugherty captioned the post.

Daugherty is known for playing Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars and Brian on Days of Our Lives. He also portrayed Luke Sawyer in the Fifty Shades sequel Fifty Shades Freed.