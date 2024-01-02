Trending
Jan. 2, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Michelle Yeoh celebrates birth of first grandchild: 'Truly blessed'

By Annie Martin
Michelle Yeoh and her husband, Jean Todt, celebrated after Todt's son Nicolas welcomed a daughter with his wife Darina. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 5 | Michelle Yeoh and her husband, Jean Todt, celebrated after Todt's son Nicolas welcomed a daughter with his wife Darina. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Michelle Yeoh is a grandmother.

The 61-year-old actress and her husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, celebrated Tuesday after Todt's son, Nicolas Todt, welcomed his first child, daughter Maxime, with his wife, Darina.

Yeoh shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of baby Maxime's foot.

"A little miracle on the first day of 2024," she captioned the post. "we are so truly blessed... can't tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy."

Yeoh's post caused some confusion, with some congratulating Yeoh and Todt on the birth. Yeoh followed up with another post that clarified the baby is her grandchild.

"Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime," she wrote.

Yeoh and Todt married in Switzerland in July after getting engaged in 2004. Todt confirmed his marriage to Yeoh on social media after Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa first spilled the news.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has discreetly spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," he wrote.

Yeoh is an Oscar-winning actress who recently starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, The School for Good and Evil and A Haunting in Venice. She will star in the new Netflix series The Brothers Sun.

Latest Headlines

Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Music // 18 minutes ago
Twice shares mood film for 'With You-th' EP
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice released a teaser for its forthcoming mini album, "With You-th."
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 56 minutes ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
TV // 1 hour ago
'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+.
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Badland Hunters," a South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama starring Don Lee, is coming to Netflix.
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Brant Daugherty of 'Pretty Little Liars' celebrates birth of second child
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Brant Daugherty, who played Noel Kahn on "Pretty Little Liars," welcomed a son, Aero Lore.
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced their split after 12 years of marriage.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 2: Taye Diggs, Jack Hanna
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Taye Diggs turns 53 and zoologist Jack Hanna turns 77, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 2.
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Entertainment News // 21 hours ago
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ian Ziering got into a physical street fight with several people on motorized mini bikes in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
TV // 1 day ago
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest chatted with U.S. President Joe Biden, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen interviewed actor Jeremy Renner for Sunday night's New Year's Eve programs.
