July 29, 2023 / 9:05 AM

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh marries ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt

By Karen Butler
1/5
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh have tied the knot after a 19-year engagement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jean Todt and Michelle Yeoh have tied the knot after a 19-year engagement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning, Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh has married ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt in Switzerland.

The New York Post, People.com and CBS News reported the happy news Friday.

Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa, one of the guests, shared photos from the occasion on his Instagram account.

"Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much," Massa wrote, alongside the picture gallery and a screenshot of the couple's wedding program, which said Yeoh and Todt got engaged in 2004 after less than two months of dating.

"Now that my other son @MassaFelipe19 has « discreetly » spread the good news, I can happily confirm the union with the Love of my life, Michelle," Todt tweeted.

Todt, 77, also retweeted a post from Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Program, which included a photo of Todt and Yeoh cutting their wedding cake.

"Congratulations to #MichelleYeoh and @JeanTodt on their wedding. Wonderful news! I wish them many happy years together and thank them both for their untiring commitment as @UN Special Envoy and @UNDP Goodwill Ambassador," Steiner said.

Yeoh, 60, became the first Asian woman in history to win the Best Actress Oscar in March.
'Good Omens' nuns Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya excited to play new roles in Season 2 Stephen Amell: Season 2 of 'Heels' is all about brotherhood, accountability Zahn McClarnon: Joe's moral code is challenged in 'Dark Winds' Season 2 Archie Panjabi wanted to learn fate of 'Hijack' passengers before taking role

