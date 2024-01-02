'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5

1 of 4 | "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Slow Horses will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the spy drama starring Gary Oldman for Season 5. Advertisement

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects, known as the Slow Horses.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce also star.

News of the renewal follows the Season 3 finale, which debuted Dec. 27.

In Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre event occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," an official synopsis reads.

Apple TV+ has yet to announce premiere dates for Season 4 and Season 5.