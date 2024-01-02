Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 2, 2024 / 10:53 AM

'Slow Horses': Gary Oldman series renewed for Season 5

By Annie Martin
"Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 4 | "Slow Horses," a spy drama starring Gary Oldman, will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Slow Horses will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+.

The streaming service announced in a press release Tuesday that it renewed the spy drama starring Gary Oldman for Season 5.

Advertisement

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron. The show follows Jackson Lamb (Oldman) and his dysfunctional team of MI5 rejects, known as the Slow Horses.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Jonathan Pryce also star.

News of the renewal follows the Season 3 finale, which debuted Dec. 27.

In Season 5, "everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho (Chung) has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre event occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected," an official synopsis reads.

Apple TV+ has yet to announce premiere dates for Season 4 and Season 5.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
TV // 53 minutes ago
'Queer Eye' Season 8 to premiere Jan. 24
Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's final season.
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: Grizzled sleuths make 'True Detective' Season 4 compelling
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2 (UPI) -- "True Detective: Night Country," premiering Jan. 14 on HBO, introduces two Alaskan detectives whose no nonsense approach makes their investigation of a disturbing crime compelling.
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
TV // 1 day ago
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest chatted with U.S. President Joe Biden, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen interviewed actor Jeremy Renner for Sunday night's New Year's Eve programs.
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots to host Family Film & TV Awards show
TV // 4 days ago
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots to host Family Film & TV Awards show
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Talk" co-hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots are set to host the Family Film & TV Awards ceremony on CBS Jan. 27.
Rick Astley to host New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC
TV // 4 days ago
Rick Astley to host New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Never Gonna Give You Up" and "Together Forever" singer Rick Astley is set to host a New Year's Eve celebration for the BBC on Sunday at the Camden Roundhouse in London.
Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in 'Night Court' Season 2
TV // 4 days ago
Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in 'Night Court' Season 2
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Kapil Talwalkar won't appear in "Night Court" Season 2.
'Break Point' Season 2 trailer highlights young talent in tennis
TV // 4 days ago
'Break Point' Season 2 trailer highlights young talent in tennis
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Break Point," a sports docuseries featuring professional tennis stars, will return for a second season on Netflix.
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
TV // 5 days ago
'Good Trouble' trailer: Callie, Jamie prep for wedding in final episodes
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "The Fosters" spinoff "Good Trouble" will return with its final episodes on Freeform in January.
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
TV // 5 days ago
Nicole Paggi temporarily replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie on 'General Hospital'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Nicole Paggi has temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie on the ABC soap opera "General Hospital."
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
TV // 5 days ago
LL Cool J, Cardi B booked for 'Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Rappers LL Cool J and Cardi B have been booked to perform on "Ryan Seacrest's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement