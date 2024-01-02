Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 2, 2024 / 10:15 AM

'Badland Hunters' teaser: Don Lee stars in Korean action film

By Annie Martin

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Badland Hunters.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the South Korean post-apocalyptic action drama Monday featuring Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee.

Advertisement

Badland Hunters is written by Kim Bo-tong and directed by Heo Myung-haeng.

Lee plays Nam San, a formidable hunter navigating the treacherous wilderness of post-apocalyptic Seoul, a world where chaos reigns supreme.

"In Badland Hunters, viewers will be transported into a desolate yet captivating landscape, where survival is a luxury and alliances are unstable as the ruined world they inhabit," an official description reads.

Lee Hee-jun, Lee Jun-young, Roh Jeong-eui and An Ji-hye also star.

Badland Hunters premieres Jan. 26 on Netflix.

Lee is known for starring in Train to Busan and the Marvel film Eternals.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wonka' tops North American box office with $24M
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- "Wonka" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Movies // 4 days ago
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
NEW YORK, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Billions" and "John Adams" actor Paul Giamatti says he didn't quite know how to feel when he was told that unpopular classics teacher Paul Hunham in "The Holdovers" was written specifically for him.
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Rebel Moon' stars prepare for war in Part Two teaser trailer
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," a sequel to Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Movies // 1 week ago
'Joker: Folie a Deux': Lady Gaga gazes at Joaquin Phoenix in new photo
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Joker: Folie À Deux" director Todd Phillips shared new photos featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and the Joker.
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Movies // 1 week ago
'Aquaman' tops North American box office with $28.1M
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Movies // 1 week ago
Christopher Landon quits 'Scream 7' after actresses exit
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Christopher Landon has announced he stepped down as director of "Scream 7."
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
Movies // 1 week ago
Movie review: 'Ferrari' bogged down in obsessive detail
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Ferrari," in theaters Christmas Day, is so focused on the details of the auto business that it sells the real life characters short.
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Movies // 1 week ago
'The Holdovers': Paul Giamatti film to stream on Peacock
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Holdovers," a holiday film starring Paul Giamatti, is coming to Peacock.
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Movies // 1 week ago
'Aquaman 2' earns $4.5 million in box office previews
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" had a slow start at the box office, followed by animated feature "Migration."
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Movies // 1 week ago
'Scrambled' trailer: Leah McKendrick directs, stars in new comedy
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Destroy the Alpha Gammas" creator and star Leah McKendrick leads the new film "Scrambled."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Paul Giamatti: Cranky, unpopular 'Holdovers' teacher a fun role
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
Seacrest chats with Biden, Cooper interviews Renner for New Year's specials
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
'90210' alum Ian Ziering describes 'alarming incident' with bikers
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
'Full Monty,' 'Shakespeare in Love' actor Tom Wilkinson dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement