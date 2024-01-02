Trending
AJ McLean, wife Rochelle to divorce after separation

By Annie Martin
AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced their split after 12 years of marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, announced their split after 12 years of marriage. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- AJ McLean and his wife, Rochelle McLean, are officially headed for divorce.

McLean, a singer for the Backstreet Boys, and Rochelle McLean announced their split in a joint statement Monday after previously separating.

"As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. while we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. it is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision," the pair wrote.

"our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest way possible and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter," they added. "we appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time."

McLean and Rochelle McLean married in December 2011 and have two daughters together, Ava and Elliott.

The pair announced in March that they were temporarily separating but hoped to reconcile in the future.

"Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future," they said in a statement. "The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

McLean and the Backstreet Boys last released the holiday album A Very Backstreet Christmas in 2022.

