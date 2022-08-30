Trending
Advertisement
TV
Aug. 30, 2022 / 8:59 AM

Original 'Roseanne' star Michael Fishman to exit 'The Conners' ahead of Season 5

By Justin Klawans
1/5
Michael Fishman, who originally played DJ Connor in the sitcom "Roseanne," is leaving the spinoff show "The Conners" after four seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b9b19a259df306a9c7d9714b60f971b6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Michael Fishman, who originally played DJ Connor in the sitcom "Roseanne," is leaving the spinoff show "The Conners" after four seasons. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Fishman, who stars in the ABC sitcom The Conners, is leaving the show prior to its fifth season, it was reported Tuesday.

Fishman, 40, portrayed D.J. Conner in the show, reprising the original role that he played for ten years on the 1990s sitcom Roseanne.

Advertisement

TVLine first reported that Fishman was exiting the show, with details on how D.J. will be written out of the series remaining under wraps.

However, it was reported that the network will leave Fishman's potential return to the series on the table, should he choose to do so.

It was also reported that actress Jayden Ray, who portrays D.J.'s daughter, Mary, would be returning to The Conners as a series regular.

The additional slate of cast members, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Lecy Goranson, Katey Segal and Jay R. Ferguson will all being returning to the show for Season 5.

The Conners was originally developed as a spinoff of Roseanne following the latter's cancellation in 2018, retooling the show to work without original series star Roseanne Barr, who was written out of the show after a slate of controversial comments on social media.

Advertisement

While The Conners picks up more or less where Roseanne left off, there were a number of continuity developments that were ignored by the showrunners -- including almost all of the major events that occurred with Barr during Roseanne's final season.

The series still follows much of the original premise of Roseanne, though, including many episodes that discussed real-world issues that are affecting many Americans.

The departure of Fishman marks the first major casting shakeup since the spinoff began. However, Entertainment Weekly noted that, even though he was billed as a series regular, Fishman appeared in only about half of the show's episodes, instead taking a larger directing role behind the camera.

Despite the controversies surrounding the franchise, The Conners has been received mostly positively by critics.

Season 5 was previously ordered by ABC this past May, and is set to debut on the network on Sept. 21.

Read More

Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+ Andy Garcia, Catherine O'Hara, Jay Duplass join Netflix film 'The Pain Hustlers' 'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+
TV // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in 'Dark Matter' series for Apple TV+
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced that Jennifer Connelly is set to star in an adaptation of the "Dark Matter" series alongside Joel Edgerton.
'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant
TV // 6 hours ago
'Rings of Power' star Morfydd Clark: Tolkien heroines are powerful, significant
NEW YORK, Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Morfydd Clark says it has been satisfying work to play the royal elf Galadriel as a courageous warrior at the center of the adventure in "The Rings of Power."
'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'The Kardashians' trailer teases 'insanity' in Season 2
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will return in "The Kardashians" Season 2 on Hulu.
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
TV // 22 hours ago
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix celebrated its 25th birthday on Monday. Here are the platform's 10 most-streamed series to date.
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
TV // 1 day ago
'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Filming on the Natalie Portman-led series "Lady in the Lake" was paused in Baltimore following a shooting threat.
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Fan favorites Zeta Morrison and Timmy Pandolfi have been crowned the winners of "Love Island USA" Season 4.
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount Network released the first teaser for Season 5 of its contemporary western, "Yellowstone," on Sunday night.
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Manifest' Season 4 to premiere Nov. 4 on Netflix
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Season 4 of the sci-fi drama "Manifest" is set to premiere on Netflix Nov. 4.
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Blockbuster' series to premiere on Netflix Nov. 3
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced its comedy, "Blockbuster," a fictionalized story set in the last Blockbuster video store in the United States, will premiere Nov. 3.
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
TV // 2 days ago
Ashley Jensen lands lead in BBC's 'Mayflies'
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- "Extras" and "Agatha Raisin" actress Ashley Jensen is set to star in the BBC adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel, "Mayflies."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Kevin Costner vows to 'show the world who we are' in 'Yellowstone' S5 teaser
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Netflix's 25th birthday: Top 10 most-streamed series
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe sings in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' trailer
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
Kelsea Ballerini, husband Morgan Evans to divorce
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
'Love Island USA' Season 4 crowns winning couple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement