Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 9, 2024 / 12:49 PM

'Tokyo Vice' gets Season 2 trailer, premiere date

By Annie Martin
Ansel Elgort returns to star in "Tokyo Vice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Ansel Elgort returns to star in "Tokyo Vice." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Tokyo Vice will return for a second season in February.

Max shared a trailer and premiere date, Feb. 8, for Season 2 of the crime drama series Tuesday.

Advertisement

Tokyo Vice is based on Jake Adelstein's memoir of the same name, which recounts his experience as an American journalist covering the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat in Japan.

Ansel Elgort plays a fictionalized version of Adelstein, with Ken Watanabe as Hiroto Katagiri, a veteran detective with the Tokyo police.

Season 2 will take viewers "deeper into the city's criminal underworld as Adelstein (Elgort) comes to realize that his life, and the lives of those close to him, are in terrible danger," an official synopsis reads.

Rinko Kikuchi, Rachel Keller, Show Kasamatsu and Ayumi Ito also return to star, with Yosuke Kubozuka and Miki Maya to join the cast.

Tokyo Vice is created and written by J.T. Rogers, who also executive produces with Alan Poul.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Last of Us' casts Kaitlyn Dever as video game character
TV // 4 minutes ago
'Last of Us' casts Kaitlyn Dever as video game character
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- HBO announced Tuesday that it is adding Kaitlyn Dever to the cast of "The Last of Us" for Season 2. Dever will play Abby, a character from the "Last of Us" video games.
'Couple to Throuple' trailer: Scott Evans to host poly dating series
TV // 1 hour ago
'Couple to Throuple' trailer: Scott Evans to host poly dating series
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "Couple to Throuple," a new show featuring couples experimenting with polyamory, is coming to Peacock.
'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' gets trailer featuring Brady, Belichick, Kraft
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' gets trailer featuring Brady, Belichick, Kraft
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" docuseries featuring Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft is coming to Apple TV+.
'Golden Globes' ratings increase by 50%
TV // 20 hours ago
'Golden Globes' ratings increase by 50%
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- CBS announced Monday that its airing of the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday had an increased viewership 50% over last year's show.
Annaleigh Ashford to play Melissa Moore in 'Happy Face' series
TV // 21 hours ago
Annaleigh Ashford to play Melissa Moore in 'Happy Face' series
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced Monday that it cast Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore in a drama adaptation of Moore's "Happy Face" podcast.
'One Day' trailer brings David Nicholls novel to life in Netflix series
TV // 1 day ago
'One Day' trailer brings David Nicholls novel to life in Netflix series
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "One Day," a romantic drama based on the David Nicholls novel, is coming to Netflix in February.
'Queer Eye' cast returns to New Orleans in Season 8 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'Queer Eye' cast returns to New Orleans in Season 8 trailer
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" will return for an eighth season on Netflix following news it will be Bobby Berk's last.
'Love Island: All Stars': Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish among cast
TV // 1 day ago
'Love Island: All Stars': Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish among cast
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Liberty Poole, Jake Cornish, Georgia Harrison, Hannah Elizabeth and other "Love Island" alums will appear on "Love Island: All Stars."
'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
TV // 1 day ago
'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "Stranger Things" will return for a fifth and final season on Netflix.
'Gyeongseong Creature' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
TV // 1 day ago
'Gyeongseong Creature' renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- South Korean monster thriller "Gyeongseong Creature" will return for a second season on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
'Stranger Things' Season 5 begins production, gets cast photo
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
Reese Witherspoon brings son Deacon to Golden Globes
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Ghosts' star Rose McIver debuts baby bump on Golden Globes red carpet
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
'Spider-Verse' stars skewer studio bosses over strikes at Golden Globes
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
'Napoleon' to have digital release ahead of Apple TV+ debut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement