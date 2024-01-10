Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

1 of 3 | Jacob Elordi is nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Actor, director and producer Stephen Graham unveiled the nominations Wednesday at a press conference at The Savoy hotel in London. Advertisement

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Fair Play), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, Bottoms), Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Saltburn), Mia McKenna-Bruce (How to Have Sex) and Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) are nominated this year.

"It's wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination," Edebiri said in a statement. "It's the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh. I know I'm in esteemed company and this means the world."

"I am so very excited and grateful to BAFTA and EE for including me in this category and amongst this year's brilliant nominees," Wilde added. "To be recognized, and for Talk to Me, a film we all put so much love and hard work into, is a privilege."

Your #EERisingStar Award Nominees for 2024 are... Phoebe Dynevor Ayo Edebiri Jacob Elordi Mia McKenna-Bruce Sophie Wilde Cast your vote in the only #EEBAFTAs category where the winner is decided by the public before Friday 16 February https://t.co/4FFWtZ59Dd pic.twitter.com/KZJD4ZPUT6— BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 10, 2024 Advertisement

The nominees were selected by a jury including actors Daisy Edgar-Jones, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Himesh Patel, along with casting directors, producers and industry experts.

Voting is open now and the winner will be announced at the EE BAFTA Film Awards, which will take place Feb. 18 at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall and air on BBC.